NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc extends decline as Omicron concerns hit growth stocks

As Chinese EV subsidies are trimmed, XPeng and Nio look to reward early reservations.

Nio rival Geely could be setting up to bring its vehicles to America.

NYSE: NIO extended its post-Christmas decline on Tuesday as rising concerns of the Omicron variant’s spread across the world weighed on the minds of investors. Shares of Nio fell by 1.10% and closed the trading session at $29.63. After a mini-rally over the past few sessions, the NASDAQ pulled back on Tuesday, slashing 0.56%, while the benchmark S&P 500 trimmed 0.10% and came back off of its recent all-time highs. The blue chip Dow Jones remained in the green for the fifth straight day, as value stocks carried the index higher by 95 basis points.

The subsidies that the Chinese government offers its consumers for purchasing domestically made electric vehicles is getting ready to fall in 2022. The subsidy percentage will fall each sequential year as electric vehicles increasingly become the norm in the world’s largest automotive market. For those who are on the fence about purchasing a Nio or XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) vehicle by 2022, the companies are offering the old subsidy rate from 2021 which is 10% higher than in 2022. Nio will honor these rates until the end of the calendar year, while XPeng will give its customers until January 10th.

Another domestic EV rival, Geely, is making plans to work together with some big-name automakers, and could be making a push for US expansion. Geely is rumored to be partnering with European automakers Renault and Volvo to create a new line of electric vehicles. The key here is that Renault’s Asian manufacturing happens in South Korea, which has an existing free trade agreement with the US that has allowed companies like Hyundai and Kia to sell in the US. This could be the first step for Chinese automakers to penetrate the American market.