Nio investors are also still concerned about the threat of being delisted from the US market, especially after the company filed for listings in both Hong Kong and Singapore. According to a Reuters report, there is a team of US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board in Beijing that is discussing the ongoing regulatory tensions between the two countries.

Another day, another bearish sell off for stocks in the electric vehicle sector. Global supply constraints as well as the ongoing lockdowns and production stoppages in Shanghai are the major catalysts for these stocks. On Monday, EV industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) sank by 9.07%, Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) dropped by 9.92%, and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) fell by 10.1% and 9.66% respectively. Tesla, which is the measuring stick against which the industry is measured, is now down nearly 20% over the past month of trading and its market cap has fallen to just over $800 billion.

NYSE:NIO started the week deep in the red as the Chinese EV maker is fast approaching its 52-week low price of $13.01. On Monday, shares of Nio tumbled by 9.18% and closed the trading session at $13.55. Just when investors thought the markets couldn’t fall any lower, they did on Monday. The S&P 500 lost the 4000 basis point level as all three major averages fell to their lowest points of the year so far. The Dow Jones lost a further 653 basis points, the S&P 500 dropped by 3.20%, and the NASDAQ plummeted by 4.29% during the session.

