NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc extends climb as investors shrug off disappointing deliveries

One of Nio’s chief domestic rivals, BYD (BYDDY) reported on Tuesday that it is launching its first premium sedan in India. The company has actually been operating in India since 2007, and has been producing vehicles like electric busses and trucks at its factories in the subcontinent. BYD is China’s largest electric vehicle maker by vehicle production, and is backed by its key investor Warren Buffett.

The main focus on Monday was surrounding Nio’s massive dropoff in vehicle deliveries for the month of October. While the company was able to ease shareholder concerns with the explanation that the dropoff was due to upgrading manufacturing facilities, it is still another knock against Nio which has struggled during the global chip shortage. On Tuesday, investors were much more focussed on the company’s vehicle orders, which rose to hit a new all-time high once again. Nio is now one week away from reporting its third quarter earnings, where analysts anticipate a growth in revenues and a reduction in losses.

NYSE:NIO continued its strong start to November on Tuesday as investors shrugged off the disappointing October vehicle delivery numbers from the day before. Shares of the Chinese EV maker gained a further 1.13% on Tuesday, and closed the trading session at $41.30. The closing price represents the highest the stock has finished a session since early August. The stock market continued its march higher on Tuesday, as all three major US indices closed in the green once again, marking the third straight day that they have hit new all-time highs. The markets were buoyed by a continuation of strong corporate earnings, including both Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) on Tuesday.

