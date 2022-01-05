- NYSE: NIO fell by 5.65% during Tuesday’s trading session.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu remains bullish on Nio after its delivery report.
- Legacy automakers made announcements on Tuesday that sent their stocks surging.
UPDATE: NIO shares have dropped 1.6% to $31.07 on Wednesday. The tech-heavy NASDAQ is down 0.8%, while the value-laden Dow Jones index continues to outperform. The latter is up 0.3% as the markets continue the first week of this year by selling growth and buying value.
NYSE: NIO managed a rare feat during the second trading day of 2022: it fell by 5.65% exactly one session after gaining 5.65%. Shares of Nio managed to completely erase their gains from Monday’s session, and closed the day at $31.58. It was yet another day of losses for growth stocks as the broader markets were divided. The blue-chip Dow Jones gained 214 basis points as higher interest rates generally bodes well for value stocks like banks and consumer goods. On the flip side, the tech-heavy NASDAQ tumbled by 1.33% and EV stocks were dragged down with it. Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID), and Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) all plummeted on Tuesday, as well as Nio’s domestic rivals XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI).
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has been a long-standing bull on Nio and after the company reported its 2021 deliveries over the weekend, Yu reiterated the buy rating for the stock. Yu also has one of the highest price targets on Wall Street for Nio at $70 per share, which represents a 120% upside from the stock’s closing price on Tuesday.
NIO stock price
Some legacy automakers were making noise on the markets on Tuesday as the electric vehicle sector declined. Ford (NYSE:F) stock jumped by 11.67% on Tuesday after reporting that it would be recommencing orders for the F-150 Lightning electric truck, and that it plans double production of the vehicle in 2023. Toyota also climbed higher as the Japanese automaker announced it would be launching its own on board automotive operating system by 2025.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after upbeat US ADP data
EUR/USD turned south and retreated to 1.1300 area after the data published by ADP showed that private sector employment in the US rose by 807,000 in December, surpassing the market expectation of 400,000 by a wide margin. However, the pair managed to limit its losses as it stays afloat in the positive territory ahead of FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3550
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory near 1.3550 in the early American session on Wednesday. ADP Employment Change in the US arrived at +807K in December but the initial market reaction was largely muted. Focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Decentraland price coils up before MANA explodes by 22%
Decentraland price is at an inflection point and will likely catalyze a massive run-up. This outlook, however, depends on how MANA bounces off the support level it is hovering around.
Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium
Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.