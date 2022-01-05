NYSE: NIO fell by 5.65% during Tuesday’s trading session.

Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu remains bullish on Nio after its delivery report.

Legacy automakers made announcements on Tuesday that sent their stocks surging.

UPDATE: NIO shares have dropped 1.6% to $31.07 on Wednesday. The tech-heavy NASDAQ is down 0.8%, while the value-laden Dow Jones index continues to outperform. The latter is up 0.3% as the markets continue the first week of this year by selling growth and buying value.

NYSE: NIO managed a rare feat during the second trading day of 2022: it fell by 5.65% exactly one session after gaining 5.65%. Shares of Nio managed to completely erase their gains from Monday’s session, and closed the day at $31.58. It was yet another day of losses for growth stocks as the broader markets were divided. The blue-chip Dow Jones gained 214 basis points as higher interest rates generally bodes well for value stocks like banks and consumer goods. On the flip side, the tech-heavy NASDAQ tumbled by 1.33% and EV stocks were dragged down with it. Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID), and Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) all plummeted on Tuesday, as well as Nio’s domestic rivals XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI).

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has been a long-standing bull on Nio and after the company reported its 2021 deliveries over the weekend, Yu reiterated the buy rating for the stock. Yu also has one of the highest price targets on Wall Street for Nio at $70 per share, which represents a 120% upside from the stock’s closing price on Tuesday.

NIO stock price

Some legacy automakers were making noise on the markets on Tuesday as the electric vehicle sector declined. Ford (NYSE:F) stock jumped by 11.67% on Tuesday after reporting that it would be recommencing orders for the F-150 Lightning electric truck, and that it plans double production of the vehicle in 2023. Toyota also climbed higher as the Japanese automaker announced it would be launching its own on board automotive operating system by 2025.