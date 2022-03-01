- Nio stock falls in Tuesday's premarket as it releases delivery numbers for February.
- Li Auto also reports the delivery number for February on Tuesday.
- NIO surged on Monday as the EV sector recovered from recent heavy losses.
Update: Nio looks likely to remain under pressure on Tuesday as global stock markets continue to retreat on news of the massive Russian convoy headed for Kyiv. Markets had taken some solace from talks between Russia and Ukraine breaking up yesterday with an agreement for further talks. Now with oil prices spiking back over $100 and European stocks again moving sharply lower, the prospects for US stocks look grim on the open. Lucid shares are down an unprecedented 16.4% in the premarket at $24.25, though Tesla is now even in Tuesday's premarket. All this will likely see Nio stock open lower, and currently the shares are indicating 1% lower at $22.61. This means Nio stock is now trading at the same price as October 2020 and about 50% lower than its all-time high.
Nio stock (NIO) looks set for fresh losses on Tuesday as the company reported delivery numbers for February. These delivery numbers showed a month-on-month decline but a yearly increase of nearly 10%. NIO will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings report on Thursday, March 24.
Nio Stock News
Nio reported February deliveries of 6,131 vehicles, representing a 9.9% yearly gain. Nio delivered 15,783 vehicles in 2022, an increase of 23.3% yearly. Nio's February deliveries are 36.4% lower than in January, but that can be largely attributed to the Lunar New Year festivities in China. February is also the shortest month of the year. The China-based EV maker ceased production from January 31 to February 6 for the holiday period, so essentially we are looking at a three-week comparative figure.
Nio also said it received a letter of in-principle approval on February 28 to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. NIO stock in Hong Kong and New York are expected to be fully fungible and interchangeable, according to Benzinga. Li Auto (LI) also reported delivery numbers for February, and these also showed a monthly decline due to the Lunar New Year. Li Auto deliveries fell 31.3% in February versus January.
As it stands NIO stock is trading some 2% lower in Tuesday's premarket. The risk-reward was skewed to the downside as Nio stock rose 9% on Monday. EV stocks jumped on the back of some position closing with Russia Ukraine talks ongoing on Monday. However, the sector is likely to remain under pressure on Tuesday. Bad earnings from Lucid overnight will not help the sector. Lucid missed on earnings per share, revenue, and slashed its 2022 forecasts. Lucid is down 13% in Tuesday's premarket.
Lucid Stock: LCID earnings mean the game is up
Nio Stock Forecast
There is nothing too dramatic in these figures. The headline probably looks bad but can be explained away. However, there is certainly nothing here for bulls to get excited about. Nio remains in a strong downtrend, and only breaking $27.34 will change that. $19.31 remains the short-term pivot. Below here more losses are likely. Above this level some stabilization may take place.
Nio chart, daily
A break of $19.31 will then likely see a move to the next high-volume support at $13.90, as we can see from the weekly chart below.
NIO stock chart, weekly
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.1150 area
EUR/USD turned south and extended its slide after breaking below 1.1200 in the European morning. The shared currency is having a difficult time finding demand with investors turning cautious on the latest headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war. The US economic docket will feature ISM Manufacturing PMI data later in the day.
GBP/USD pares early losses, trades above 1.3400
GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure in the European session and retreated below 1.3390 amid the souring market mood. The pair, however, managed to erase its losses and seems to have steadied above 1.3400 as investors assess geopolitical headlines.
Gold well supported near $1920 as commodity price surge sparks inflation fears
Gold appears to have started March where it left things off in the final weeks of February and is trading firmly on the front foot, underpinned by a decent dose of demand for inflation protection as commodity prices surge.
ALGO bulls plan 38% ascent
Algorand price is preparing for a major upswing following the formation of a bullish chart pattern. Algorand will face multiple hurdles ahead before the buyers attempt to reach the optimistic target.
AMC Entertainment surges higher ahead of quarterly earnings report
NYSE:AMC investors are likely surprised to see that the meme stock managed to gain 11.9% during the month of February. The stock has been in a downturn for the past six months.