NIO Forecast: (NYSE:NIO) shares drift higher for third straight session after Tesla beat

NIO edging out Tesla for total number of electric SUVs sold in China in April have given new energy to shares.

NIO shares closed above the all-important $34 support level on Tuesday.

The car maker has seen its share price decline by nearly half since January.

NIO stock rose for the third straight day on Tuesday, May 18. Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker are still feeling the warm sensation of having surpassed its American rival Tesla (Nasdaq:TSLA) as the most popular EV SUV brand in China for the month of April.

That news from last Friday, May 14, boosted NIO shares off the previous day’s low of $30.71, the lowest price in more than six months (October 30, 2020 to be exact). Though Tesla’s Model Y SUV was still the top all-electric SUV in April, selling 5,520 units in China, NIO’s ES8, ES6, EC6 combined for sales of 7,404. This would give NIO nearly a quarter of the lucrative electric SUV market in China.

Other positive news of late involves the investment arms of Munich Re and New York Mellon Bank increasing their stakes in NIO shares during the first quarter. Munich Re increased its stake by more than 24%; and New York Mellon, nearly 19%.

NIO Shares rose 1.1% on May 18 to $34.19. Still that is close to half of the stock’s all-time high at $66.99 on January 11. Since then NIO shares have bounced off the support level of $34 before crashing through it on May 11.

NIO price technical analysis

Despite growing its monthly delivery figures since the start of the year, signing a battery swapping deal with Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and announcing a foray in Norway, NIO shares are way down year-to-date. Much of this can be blamed on the market’s general malaise that has seen shares of rival Tesla cascade down 18.3% since the start of the year. In the same period, NIO shares fell 30.6%.

The current NIO price is just above the key $34 level that acted as support up until last week. NIO shares bounced off $34 on March 5, March 26 and again on April 16. With Tuesday’s barely bullish doji closing just above the earlier support level, all eyes will focus on whether NIO can remain above $34 the rest of this week.

NIO daily chart

Bulls should focus on short-term gains like the nearby 9-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $34.35. Upon conquering this easy obstacle, the next competitor is the 20-day SMA at $37.39. Despite Tuesday’s lacklustre doji, one sign of optimism for bulls is the Relative Strength Index’s (RSI) divergence with NIO’s daily chart. Since the RSI on March 8 fell below its level on May 13, despite the latter day’s lower low on the chart, this pattern of divergence typically corresponds with a reversal.

On the flipside, bear will target the close from May 13 at $31.22. Below that there is ample airspace without any major support, and prices would likely fall to the consolidation area from late October between $28.48 and $26.01.