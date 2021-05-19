NIO Forecast: (NYSE:NIO) shares drift higher for third straight session after Tesla beat

- NIO edging out Tesla for total number of electric SUVs sold in China in April have given new energy to shares.
- NIO shares closed above the all-important $34 support level on Tuesday.
- The car maker has seen its share price decline by nearly half since January.
NIO stock rose for the third straight day on Tuesday, May 18. Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker are still feeling the warm sensation of having surpassed its American rival Tesla (Nasdaq:TSLA) as the most popular EV SUV brand in China for the month of April.
That news from last Friday, May 14, boosted NIO shares off the previous day’s low of $30.71, the lowest price in more than six months (October 30, 2020 to be exact). Though Tesla’s Model Y SUV was still the top all-electric SUV in April, selling 5,520 units in China, NIO’s ES8, ES6, EC6 combined for sales of 7,404. This would give NIO nearly a quarter of the lucrative electric SUV market in China.
Other positive news of late involves the investment arms of Munich Re and New York Mellon Bank increasing their stakes in NIO shares during the first quarter. Munich Re increased its stake by more than 24%; and New York Mellon, nearly 19%.
NIO Shares rose 1.1% on May 18 to $34.19. Still that is close to half of the stock’s all-time high at $66.99 on January 11. Since then NIO shares have bounced off the support level of $34 before crashing through it on May 11.
NIO price technical analysis
Despite growing its monthly delivery figures since the start of the year, signing a battery swapping deal with Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and announcing a foray in Norway, NIO shares are way down year-to-date. Much of this can be blamed on the market’s general malaise that has seen shares of rival Tesla cascade down 18.3% since the start of the year. In the same period, NIO shares fell 30.6%.
The current NIO price is just above the key $34 level that acted as support up until last week. NIO shares bounced off $34 on March 5, March 26 and again on April 16. With Tuesday’s barely bullish doji closing just above the earlier support level, all eyes will focus on whether NIO can remain above $34 the rest of this week.
NIO daily chart
Bulls should focus on short-term gains like the nearby 9-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $34.35. Upon conquering this easy obstacle, the next competitor is the 20-day SMA at $37.39. Despite Tuesday’s lacklustre doji, one sign of optimism for bulls is the Relative Strength Index’s (RSI) divergence with NIO’s daily chart. Since the RSI on March 8 fell below its level on May 13, despite the latter day’s lower low on the chart, this pattern of divergence typically corresponds with a reversal.
On the flipside, bear will target the close from May 13 at $31.22. Below that there is ample airspace without any major support, and prices would likely fall to the consolidation area from late October between $28.48 and $26.01.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews three-month tops near 1.2250 ahead of a busy docket
EUR/USD is flirting with three-month highs near 1.2250 amid a tepid risk sentiment. The pair is in a continuous bull run from the lows of 1.1985. US Treasury yields retreat, keeping US dollar demand under check. Focus shifts to Eurozone CPI, FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD battles 1.4200 amid upbeat UK CPI, ahead of FOMC minutes
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.4200 after the UK CPI beat estimates with 1.5% YoY in April. The cable jumped to three-month highs of 1.4220 on Tuesday, as broad US dollar weakness joined upbeat UK jobs report and BOE comments. FOMC minutes next in focus.
Bitcoin price plummets below $40,000 while Ethereum price loses $3,000 as support
Bitcoin price slips below $40,000 as it dropped roughly 40% from its all-time high at $64,895. This nosedive has pushed BTC below the 200-day SMA at $39,818, which is a bearish sign from a macro perspective.
Gold poised to test $1900 amid a bull pennant, focus on FOMC minutes
Gold price consolidates in a tight range before the next push higher towards $1900. Investors await the FOMC minutes, as gold hovers near multi-month tops. A potential bull pennant on the 4H chart keeps buyers hopeful.
April FOMC Minutes Preview: Can there be one monetary policy for inflation and jobs?
The Federal Reserve has two official responsibilities, full employment and price stability. Neither was headed in the right direction in April. Nonfarm Payrolls added just 266,000 jobs last month despite widespread expectations for a million or more and 770,000 new hires in March.