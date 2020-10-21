Nikola Corporation (NKLA stock) rises on analyst optimism over deal with GM

NASDAQ:NKLA gains 1.27% on Tuesday amidst a broader market bounce back from Monday’s selloff.

JP Morgan analysts expressed optimism that Nikola and GM will complete their deal.

Good news for Nikola as the Badger Truck should see renewed interest.

It is just about the only positive news that has come out of NASDAQ:NKLA in months, but it was enough for investors to buy back into the beaten-down stock at its current price levels. On Tuesday, Nikola rose by 1.27% to get back above the $20 price threshold and closed the trading session at $20.72 as the broader markets rebounded from Monday. Still, one green day does not erase the fact that the company is nearly on life support after losing over 25% in the last month.

The on-again-off-again deal with General Motors (NYSE:GM) is evidently back on as the two companies close in on the agreement that would allow Nikola to utilize GM’s manufacturing and supply chain to produce its vehicles. It is no secret that Nikola needs a production boost and GM is desperately trying to play catch up in the electric vehicle market, so the relationship does seem to merit some optimism for the future. JP Morgan analyst Paul Coster agrees, as he upgraded the price target for Nikola to $41, which represents a near 100% increase from its current trading levels.

NKLA stock price

While the deal between the two companies is expected to be set in stone by the beginning of December, where does that leave Nikola investors as we approach the quarterly earnings call at the beginning of November? We know that production has yet to begin on any vehicles so much of the rhetoric that CEO Mark Russell will have to spin to investors will be speculation on what the pending GM deal will mean for the company’s future.