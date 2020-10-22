Nikola Corporation (NKLA Stock) rallies on General Motors optimism for partnership

- NASDAQ:NKLA jumped again on Wednesday, gaining 7.34% on the day.
- General Motors speaks publicly about moving forward with Nikola.
- The two companies have until December 3rd to finalize a deal.
NASDAQ:NKLA has finally reversed its movement with a 7.34% gain on Wednesday after General Motors (NYSE:GM) finally spoke publicly and reassured investors that they intend to follow through with the deal. Shares closed up at $22.24 which was a positive sign as broader markets declined once again. Despite a couple of good bounce back days for Nikola, it still has a long way to go as it continues to trade well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
It was General Motors President Mark Reuss who revealed that the classic American automaker still had every intention of following through on its deal with Nikola. Shares of Nikola were shaky last week when current CEO Mark Russell hinted that if a deal could not be reached, Nikola’s Badger truck may be dropped from the product line. The commitment from General Motors is some of the only good news Nikola investors have received over the last few months, as they have been taken on a whirlwind ride after former CEO Trevor Milton stepped down amidst allegations of fraud and misleading investors.
NKLA stock price
Any news is good news right now for Nikola as investors have been looking for anything to re-ignite their optimism in the beleaguered automaker. Still, the deadline has been set for December 3rd for both companies to reach an agreement, so there remains some possibility that this still may fall through. After everything that Nikola investors have been through over the last six months, nothing would surprise them at this point, although GM’s public backing of Nikola can only be seen as a promising sign.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure under 1.1850 amid US election concern
EUR/USD is under some pressure below 1.1850 the anti-risk dollar is drawing haven bids on reports of meddling in US elections and fading prospects of an imminent US stimulus deal. US jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD drops below 1.31 amid negative rate talks
GBP/USD has slipped under 1.31 after BOE member Haldane reiterated the bank is studying negative rates. Earlier, the resumption of Brexit talks boosted the pound. Coronavirus measures and restrictions are eyed.
Gold off lows, still in the red around $1920 region
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session, albeit has managed to trim a part of its daily losses to the $1911-10 region.
Forex Today: Foreign intervention in US elections weighs on mood, jobless claims, politics eyed
Concerns about foreign intervention in the US elections have weighed on the market mood, allowing the dollar to recover after Wednesday's losses. Intense Brexit talks resume in London, boosting the pound.
WTI Price Analysis: Recovery remains capped below 100-DMA
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is fading its recovery attempt in the European session this Thursday, as the risk-off sentiment dominates amid surging coronavirus cases in the Old continent and diminishing prospects of a US fiscal stimulus deal.