Nikola Corporation (NKLA Stock) gets crushed as investors jump ship during the market dip

NASDAQ:NKLA investors have seen the company continue to struggle, especially amidst a week full of market sell-offs where the Arizona-based electric truck maker has dipped even further. On Friday, Nikola closed the blood-bath of a week down 7.48% to close the trading session at $18.31. The current price level represents an incredible 80% loss off of Nikola’s all-time highs of $93.99, which it hit just five months ago. Things have been quiet on the Nikola front for a couple of weeks now as the company looks to work towards completing its agreement to partner with General Motors (NYSE:GM).

Nikola’s rivals were also battered this week as the entire electric vehicle sector ended off Friday licking its wounds. Industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) struggled, falling nearly 8% on the week, closing at $388.04, trading below the $400 price line for the first time in several months. Also noteworthy is Nikola rival Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) which has dropped over 40% in the last month after delays in the USPS delivery vehicle contract caused several Wall Street analyst downgrades.

A new competitor in the suddenly crowded electric vehicle industry emerged on the public markets on Friday, as Fisker Inc. completed its reverse-merger and debuted via a SPAC IPO. While Fisker is more of a luxury class passenger vehicle, it is just one more competitor that will eventually be competing with Nikola’s Badger truck in the future. Fisker has a similar timeline to Nikola with its Ocean SUV estimated to be on the roads by late 2022.