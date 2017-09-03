Nikkei Survey: Japan’s corporate leaders said Trump to have a "more positive than negative" effect

According to a Nikkei survey, a majority of Japanese corporate leaders believe the country's economy is growing and that the Trump’s presidency would have a "more positive than negative" effect on their businesses.

Key Findings via the Asian Nikkei Review:

High-level officials at 140 companies responded to the quarterly survey between Feb. 15 and March 3.

Japan's economy is "gently expanding," according to 53.6% of respondents. Of those optimists, 42.7% attributed their confidence to growth trends in the U.S., while 36.0% pointed to recovering capital investment at home.

Some 34.3% said the new president would have a "more positive than negative" effect. The ratio of positive responses, including a solid "positive," rose by 9.6 percentage points from the last survey, which was taken before Trump took office.