Nikkei: "Superlong JGB yields seen climbing further"

In its latest article published on Thursday, the Nikkei reports that, “As the Japanese yield curve steepens noticeably beyond the 10-year mark, the market is reckoning with the possibility that the Bank of Japan's tolerance for rises on the ultralong end may be greater than expected.”

Katsutoshi Inadome of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, noted, "The BOJ is not very interested in keeping yields low" on bonds with more than 10 years left to maturity.

