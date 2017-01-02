Nikkei: Japan’s GDP likely to grow around 1% through fiscal 2017

Nikkei: Japan’s GDP likely to grow around 1% through fiscal 2017By Dhwani Mehta
The Nikkei, Japanese daily, reports a forecast from eleven private research institutes on the Japanese growth numbers.
Key Points:
Japan's economy is likely to grow at a moderate pace of around 1% through fiscal 2017
Led by brisk exports of cars and electronic parts
Q4 2016 GDP likely will show an annualized 1% increase
Industrial production is forecast to rise 3% on the month in January and 0.8% in February
Real GDP growth likely will stay between 1.0% and 1.5% in the first half of 2017, above the potential growth rate of about 0.8%.
Domestic demand still lacks strength, but shows signs of improvement