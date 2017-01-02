Nikkei: Japan’s GDP likely to grow around 1% through fiscal 2017

The Nikkei, Japanese daily, reports a forecast from eleven private research institutes on the Japanese growth numbers.

Key Points:

Japan's economy is likely to grow at a moderate pace of around 1% through fiscal 2017

Led by brisk exports of cars and electronic parts

Q4 2016 GDP likely will show an annualized 1% increase

Industrial production is forecast to rise 3% on the month in January and 0.8% in February

Real GDP growth likely will stay between 1.0% and 1.5% in the first half of 2017, above the potential growth rate of about 0.8%.

Domestic demand still lacks strength, but shows signs of improvement