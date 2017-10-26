Nikkei: Japan to propose strategic dialogue with US, India and Australia - RTRS

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono told the Nikkei business daily, Japan will propose a strategic dialogue among leaders of the United States, India, and Australia, aiming at counteracting China’s expansion under its “Belt and Road” policy, Reuters reported.

Key Quotes:

“We are in an era when Japan has to exert itself diplomatically by drawing a big strategic picture.”

“To maintain free and open ocean, the economy and security will surely be on the table.”