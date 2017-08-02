Nikkei 225 turns positive, China keeps losses

The stocks on the Asian bourses trade mixed, with the Australian and Japanese turning into positive territory, while the Chinese equities remain weaker

The Japanese stock attempt gains, despite yen’s relative strength, although lacks momentum amid overnight decline in oil prices, following a bigger-than expected build in the US API crude inventories.

While lingering political and fiscal uncertainty in Europe and the US, also caps the upside in the Asian indices, while weighing down on the Chinese markets.

Meanwhile, the Japanese benchmark, the Nikkei 225 index trades +0.19% higher at 18,947. The Australian benchmark, ASX 200 index, advances +0.58% to 5,654 points. Hong Kong markets trade modestly flat at 23,337. Markets in China buck the trend and drop, with the Shanghai Composite index and Shenzhen’s CSI 300 index both losing -0.33%.