Nikkei 225 kicks-off 2017 with a bang, up +2%

The Asian equities witnessed full markets today as the Japanese and New Zealand trades return to the desk after the New Year celebrations. The Asian stocks opened on a mixed note this Wednesday, as a retreat in the Wall Street overnight sent mixed signals to the markets.

While a lack of significant fundamental drivers coupled with increasing nervousness surrounding reports over China’s capital outflows also undermined investors’ sentiment.

However, the Japanese stocks opened 2017 on the front foot and now rally amid yen’s relative weakness, as USD/JPY surpasses 118 handle amid broad based US dollar strength and higher treasury yields, with focus now shifting towards the FOMC minutes release due later in the NA session.

The Japanese Nikkei 225 index rallies +2.13% to 19,521. The Australian benchmark, ASX 200 index trades modestly flat around 5,735 points. Mainland Chinese markets trade largely subdued, with the Shanghai composite and Shenzhen CSI 300 index trading muted. Hong Kong's Hang Seng drops -0.30%.