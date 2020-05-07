Nikkei 225: Easing upside pressure – Credit Suisse

Strategists at Credit Suisse look for resistance from the 63-day average at 20235/395 to cap strength.

Key quotes

“We would lean lower whilst below 20395, with support seen next at the 13-day average at 19555, then price support at 19175.”

“Above 20395 and would instead see resistance next at the top of the price gap from early March at 20750, with the 61.8% retracement of the Q1 collapse placed at 21150.”