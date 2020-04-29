NIH clinical trial shows remdesivir accelerates recovery from advanced COVID-19

According to the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) clinical trial, Gilead's remdesivir accelerates the recovery from advanced COVID-19, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Additional takeaways

"Preliminary results indicate that patients who received remdesivir had a 31% faster time to recovery than those who received placebo."

"Independent data and safety monitoring board noted that remdesivir was better than placebo from perspective of primary endpoint in trial."

"Preliminary results suggested a survival benefit, with a mortality rate of 8.0% for the group receiving remdesivir versus 11.6% for the placebo group."

"Median time to recovery was 11 days for patients treated with remdesivir compared with 15 days for those who received placebo."

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes pushed higher on these headlines. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2.7% on the day while the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 both were gaining more than 3%.