NIH clinical trial shows remdesivir accelerates recovery from advanced COVID-19

According to the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) clinical trial, Gilead's remdesivir accelerates the recovery from advanced COVID-19, Reuters reported on Thursday.
Additional takeaways
"Preliminary results indicate that patients who received remdesivir had a 31% faster time to recovery than those who received placebo."
"Independent data and safety monitoring board noted that remdesivir was better than placebo from perspective of primary endpoint in trial."
"Preliminary results suggested a survival benefit, with a mortality rate of 8.0% for the group receiving remdesivir versus 11.6% for the placebo group."
"Median time to recovery was 11 days for patients treated with remdesivir compared with 15 days for those who received placebo."
Market reaction
Wall Street's main indexes pushed higher on these headlines. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2.7% on the day while the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 both were gaining more than 3%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Fed set rock markets with forecasts
The Federal Reserve is set to leave policy unchanged after providing immense stimulus but release updated forecasts as the economy contracts amid the coronavirus crisis. The dollar is on the back foot ahead of the release.
EUR/USD stable around 1.0850 ahead of Fed’s decision
The EUR/USD pair hovers around 1.0850, mute after US Q1 GDP came in at -4.8% worse than anticipated. US Fed’s announcement and Powell’s words coming next.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2420 amid ongoing UK lockdown
GBP/USD is recovering from sub-1.2400, within its range. The UK lockdown is set to extend amid a lack of testing and tracing means. The dollar is on the back foot as Q1 GDP resulted at -4.8%.
Gold drops below $1,700 on strong risk appetite
The XAU/USD pair extended its daily slide during the American trading hours as the risk-positive market environment made it difficult for the safe-haven precious metal to find.
WTI: Bulls await fresh impetus to take-out $15 ahead of EIA
WTI (June futures on Nymex) consolidates the 15% recovery rally on the 14 handle amid a cautiously optimistic market environment, as the bulls take a breather ahead of the critical US Q1 GDP report, EIA weekly Crude Stocks data and the FOMC decision.