Nigel Farage in secret talks with Tory Eurosceptics to stand down Brexit Party candidates – The Telegraph

Recent doubts that the United Kingdom’s (UK) Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson will have a tough time if the Brexit party leader Nigel Farage pushes all his 600 candidates to polls seem to have a counter-argument from The Telegraph. The UK news suggests that the Brexit party leader is in secret talks with individual Eurosceptic Tory candidates about withdrawing Brexit Party opponents at the general election after Boris Johnson snubbed a nationwide pact.
This could be read in connection with the BBC reporter Katya Adler’s tweets that signals increase in Brexit optimism while relying on the talks with the European Union President Jean-Claude Juncker.
Key quotes
The Brexit Party leader said he was "open" to such deals but hinted that the price of any co-operation could be an agreement from the Tory candidate not to support Mr. Johnson's deal in Parliament.
The news came after a Tory candidate in Portsmouth begged Mr. Farage not to stand a candidate against her if "he really wants Brexit to happen" and another Brexit Party candidate jumped ship to the Conservatives.
FX implication
News like this could keep the GBP/USD pair bulls pleased amid political optimism. However, broad US dollar (USD) strength keeps the price rise in check. The cable takes the rounds to 1.2883 by the press time of early Asian morning on Wednesday.
