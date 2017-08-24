NHC: Harvey forecast to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico,

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) is out with the latest update on the Harvey storm, noting:

Harvey forecast to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane warning issued from port Mansfield to Matagorda

The NHC reported late-Wednesday that the tropical depression Harvey strengthened into a tropical storm with winds of about 65 km per hour and was located about 440 miles (705 km) southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas.

Meanwhile, both crude benchmarks remain little affected by the storm news, extending its upside consolidation phase into the mid-European trading.