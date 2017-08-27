NHC: Center of Harvey is forecast to move off the middle Texas coast on Monday

NHC: Center of Harvey is forecast to move off the middle Texas coast on MondayBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters reports the latest updates from the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), citing:
Unprecedented flooding continues over South Eastern Texas
Tropical storm Harvey about 10 miles (15 km) northeast of Victoria, Texas, with maximum sustained winds 40 mph (65 kph)
Center of Harvey is forecast to move off the middle Texas coast on Monday and meander just offshore through Monday night
Meanwhile, WTI remains unfazed around $ 47.70, while the US gasoline prices trade near more-than two-year highs, as refineries shut down on widespread flooding.
