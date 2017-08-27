NHC: Center of Harvey is forecast to move off the middle Texas coast on Monday

Reuters reports the latest updates from the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), citing:

Unprecedented flooding continues over South Eastern Texas

Tropical storm Harvey about 10 miles (15 km) northeast of Victoria, Texas, with maximum sustained winds 40 mph (65 kph)

Center of Harvey is forecast to move off the middle Texas coast on Monday and meander just offshore through Monday night

Meanwhile, WTI remains unfazed around $ 47.70, while the US gasoline prices trade near more-than two-year highs, as refineries shut down on widespread flooding.