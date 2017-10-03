NFP to increase 200k, all in the private sector - Barclays

Latest research note from Barclays briefs on the expectations from today’s US labor market report, which will be published at 1330GMT.

Key Quotes:

“For the February employment report, ... we look for nonfarm payrolls to increase 200k, all of which we expect to come at the private sector level”

“Initial and continuing jobless claims have continued to trend lower, bolstering our confidence that labor demand remains solid”

“However, over the past few months, the relationship between claims and employment has weakened and we chose to take less signal from the low level than we have in the past”