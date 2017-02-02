NFP Preview: Expect average hourly earnings to rise 0.3% m/m and 2.8% y/y – GS

Analysts at Goldman Sachs provide a brief insight on the expectations for the upcoming key US employment data, the NFP.

Key Points:

Forecast +200k in January

Looking for a reacceleration, citing:

Lower-than-usual year-end layoffs

Favourable weather effects

Further improvement in labour market indicators

GS believes the unemployment rate is likely to fall one-tenth to 4.6%

which would mark a return to the cycle low

in part driven by reduced year-end retail layoffs

GS expects average hourly earnings to rise 0.3% m/m and 2.8% y/y