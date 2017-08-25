NFP preview: Another solid report coming in August - Wells Fargo

NFP preview: Another solid report coming in August - Wells FargoBy Matías Salord
Next Friday, the US official employment report will be released. Analysts from Wells Fargo, expect another solid print for August with a 186K increase in payrolls.
Key Quotes:
“After a slowdown this spring, monthly hiring broke back above 200,000 jobs in June and July. We expect another solid payroll print for August. Initial jobless claims declined in recent weeks, consistent with fewer layoffs.”
“Meanwhile, the most recent readings on job openings and difficulty filling open positions sit at cycle highs. However, the BLS has historically underestimated the initial August print more than any other month. Therefore, we suspect the payroll figures will show a more modest gain in August of 186,000 jobs.”
“The unemployment rate likely stayed at 4.3 percent following two months of above-trend gains in the household measure of employment.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.