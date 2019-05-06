NFP leading indicators: Mixed signals from ADP Employment and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

Two of the most anticipated US jobs report leading indicators came out pointing into two completely different directions. The US ADP Employment Report estimated a dismal increase of just 27k jobs in May, which was way below 180k expectations and it actually is the worst mark in this indicator in more than nine years. A bit later, the Employment Index of the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI survey showed a big rise, spiking 4.4 percentage points up to 58.1%, the best mark in the last six months.
The ADP Employment Change number is a highly correlated figure to the Non-Farm Payrolls, which might indicate that Friday's NFP number might rise well below the 195k average pace seen in the current positive employment trend, which would be a big disappointment. According to our NFP guide, "investors often consider the ADP report as the harbinger of the BLS release on payroll jobs, the NFP, because of the existent correlation between the two". This is an odd signal, not only because it's the only negative one up-to-date (Jobless Claims and Challenger Job Cuts are set to be released tomorrow), but also because of its negative potency. ADP Employment report hadn't come with such a negative figure since March 2010.
On the other hand, the Employment Index of the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI survey provides a more specific signal on the status of the services labor market, which seems to be performing very well. After dipping down to 53.7% in April, the employment sub-component of the business survey in the non-manufacturing sector has risen strongly up to 58.1%, the best mark since last November. Our NFP crash course mentions that "you should consider the employment component of Non-Manufacturing more important than the Manufacturing, simply because services sectors amount to 70% of US employees".
These two figures are the sixth and seventh indicators released ahead of Friday's April US jobs report. Before these two mixed signals, the leading indicators couldn't paint a greener picture, with both Consumer Confidence indicators, the Manufacturing PMI Employment Index, the Job Openings report and the previous NFP release all showing positive figures. The big picture still looks quite promising, even though the ADP Employment report is throwing some significant red shade into this greeny outlook.
|Previous Non-Farm Payrolls
|Positive
|NFP headline showed a big number: 263k jobs added
|Challenger Job Cuts
|-
|To be released on Thursday, Jun 6th at 11.30 GMT.
|Initial Jobless Claims
|-
|To be released on Thursday, Jun 6th at 12.30 GMT.
|Continuing Jobless Claims
|-
|To be released on Thursday, Jun 6th at 12.30 GMT.
|ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
|Positive
|The Employment Index in the Non-Manufacturing PMI spiked to 58.1%, increasing by 4.4%. Both PMI surveys are showing strong improvement in the labor market conditions.
|ISM Manufacturing PMI
|Positive
|The Employment Index in the Manufacturing PMI grew 1.3% in May, from 52.4% to 53.7%.
|University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index
|Positive
|UMich Consumer Confidence is surging, back at the 100 level for the first time since last September
|Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index
|Positive
|The Conference Board Consumer Confidence registered growth for the third consecutive month, nearing the pre-US government shutdown highs
|ADP Employment Report
|Negative
|27k is a dismal number of job creation reported by ADP, which given its strong correlation with NFP, provides a pretty strong negative signal.
|JOLTS Job Openings
|Positive
|Job openings nearly at 7.5M, back on track after a dip in February
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
