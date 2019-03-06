- US ISM Manufacturing PMI employment sub-component rises from 52.4% to 53.7% in May.
- Our NFP leading indicators table shows all five figures already released in green, hinting a strong positive signal for Friday's US employment report.
The Non-Farm Payrolls is nearing and the outlook could rarely be more positive than what it looks right now. The United States Manufacturing PMI, released by the Institue for Management Supply (ISM), showed an employment sub-component of 53.7% in May, accumulating a rise of 1.3% from April's figure. Despite the full ISM Manufacturing PMI Index retracing a bit from 52.8 to 52.1, the survey shows that the manufacturing labor market looked good last month, which adds up to the recent trend of positive figures in the employment sector. Our NFP leading indicators table has all five numbers already released in green, with no negative figures yet to show:
|Previous Non-Farm Payrolls
|Positive
|NFP headline showed a big number: 263k jobs added
|Challenger Job Cuts
|-
|To be released on Thursday, Jun 6th at 11.30 GMT.
|Initial Jobless Claims
|-
|To be released on Thursday, Jun 6th at 12.30 GMT.
|Continuing Jobless Claims
|-
|To be released on Thursday, Jun 6th at 12.30 GMT.
|ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
|-
|To be released on Wednesday, Jun 5th at 12.30 GMT.
|ISM Manufacturing PMI
|Positive
|The Employment sub-index in the Manufacturing PMI grew 1.3% in May, from 52.4% to 53.7%.
|University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index
|Positive
|UMich Consumer Confidence is surging, back at the 100 level for the first time since last September
|Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index
|Positive
|The Conference Board Consumer Confidence registered growth for the third consecutive month, nearing the pre-US government shutdown highs
|ADP Employment Report
|-
|To be released on Wednesday, Jun 5thjolt at 12.15 GMT.
|JOLTS Job Openings
|Positive
|Job openings nearly at 7.5M, back on track after a dip in February
Five more indicators are yet to come on Wednesday and Thursday before Friday's full employment report, but things are looking good in the US labor market, which could lead to strong numbers either in the headline Non-Farm Payrolls or in the Average Weekly Earnings figures.
Our fundamental analysis guide to trade the US jobs report classifies the US ISM Manufacturing PMI employment sub-component as one of the ten leading indicators that provide some hints of the status and trend of the labor market. According to our NFP crash course, "the index is expressed in percentage terms, and a higher reading means the majority of respondents’ comments indicate optimism about business conditions and the overall economy, a case for a strong NFP". Also, "some analysts suggest that the Manufacturing ISM has a closer relationship with payrolls, as jobs in this sector can be easier to measure".
Before the ISM Manufacturing PMI, the University of Michigan and the Conference Board Consumer Confidence indexes, the JOLTS Job Openings report and also the previous Non-Farm Payrolls all provided positive signals. Next Friday's US jobs report could be a big one.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD settles around 1.1240, holds at 3-week highs
The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 1.1261 Monday, as softer-than-expected manufacturing output alongside Fed's Bullard comments, opening doors for a rate cut in the US, triggered a dollar's sell-off.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2670 amid fewer fresh catalysts
Despite mostly holding its earlier strength, GBP/USD refrains from further advances as it seesaws near 1.2670 during early Tuesday. The Cable gave little importance to the UK manufacturing PMI’s drop to the lowest since 2016 .
USD/JPY bears testing below 108 handle towards 107.27 61.8% Fibonacci target
USD/JPY remains immedaitely offered while below the 20-D SMA and the near term downtrend at 109.92 higher up.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Rate reduction expected
The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its decision on interest rates at 2:30 pm AEST am in Sydney, Australia, 4:30 am GMT and 12:30am EDT Tuesday June 4th.
Gold: bears look for pull back to 1297/98
Gold has extended above channels resistance. Gold broke the 25th March highs at 1323, scoring a high of 1328 overnight. 1297 comes in as a compelling downside target being the 50% Fibo retracement of the late April and early May double-bottom swing lows to recent spike high.