NFP: Labor market generally remains solid – Wells Fargo

Data released today showed that during December the US economy added 145K jobs, below the 164K expected. According to analysts at Wells Fargo, the data shows that the labor market remains solid. They see Federal Reserve policymakers likely remaining on hold in the short-term.
Key Quotes:
“Payroll increases in December were generally broad based with 57 percent of industries adding jobs. In that regard, job gains were paced by retail trade (41K), leisure & hospitality (40K) and education & healthcare (36K). But construction added 20K jobs in December, the largest monthly increase in eight months.”
“Despite the 50-year low in the unemployment rate, there has not been a significant spike in wage increases in this expansion. That said, the 3.1% rise in real disposable income on a year-ago basis in the September/November period continues to support solid growth in real personal consumption expenditures.”
“The December labor market report shows that the labor market generally remains on a firm foundation. Employment gains have averaged 184K per month over the past three months. Although not quite as strong as a year ago, this pace of gains is solid. The unemployment rate remains at a 50-year low, and wages continue to increase. Policymakers at the Federal Reserve likely will look at today’s data and conclude that there is no compelling reason to change monetary policy. Solid gains in nonfarm
payrolls means that the Fed does not keep to rate cuts, but benign growth in wages argues against tighter monetary policy.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances after weak US jobs report
EUR/USD has recovered and fights over 1.11 after US Non-Farm Payrolls disappointed with only 145K jobs gained and 2.9% wage growth.
GBP/USD climbs amid poor US labor figures
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.31 after US Non-Farm Payrolls missed expectations with 145K. Concerns about post-Brexit EU-UK relations is weighing on the pound.
Gold: Forms a strong base near 200-hour SMA
Gold edged higher in reaction to dismal US NFP print, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying and remained well within the previous session's trading range.
Canada: Unemployment Rate fell to 5.6% in December vs. 5.8% expected
The data published by Statistics Canada on Friday showed that the Unemployment Rate in Canada fell to 5.6% in December from 5.9% in November to beat the market expectation of 5.8%.
USD/JPY retreats to 109.50 area on disappointing NFP report
The USD/JPY pair lost its traction and fell to 109.50 area after the disappointing labour market data from the US weighed on the greenback. As of writing, the pair was up 0.06% on the day at 109.57.