NextGen Energy (ticker: NXE) has rallied over 300% this year following the spot price of Uranium. The stock got a boost this year on the back of new physical Uranium ETF by Sprott. It is the world’s only physical uranium fund. The Trust has been on a buying spree, increasing its stockpile by 45%. However, investor demand from hedge funds and family offices has been strong this year even before the launch of the new trust on July 19.
On the back of the expectation of Fed’s tapering, the stock is now pulling back to do larger degree correction. We will look at the Elliott Wave structure below:
$NXE weekly Elliott Wave chart
NXE could be ending cycle from March 2020 low and now looking to do larger 3 waves pullback to correct this cycle before the rally resumes. Decline to 0.50 ended wave (II). Wave (III) is currently in progress as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave (II), wave I ended at 6.17. Look for wave II pullback to unfold in 3, 7, or 11 swing before it resumes higher.
$NXE daily Elliott Wave chart
NXE Daily Chart above shows the stock has ended cycle from March 2020 low. Wave II of (III) pullback is in progress as a zigzag structure in which wave ((A)) of this zigzag remains in progress. After a 5 waves down and wave ((A)) ends, expect the stock to rally in wave ((B)) then turns lower 1 more time to complete wave ((C)) of II. As far as pivot at 0.5 low remains intact, expect further upside in the stock.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1750 as Evergrande fears recede
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, as the safe-haven dollar retreats. Investors are somewhat less worried about the financial woes of Evergrande, the Chinese construction behemoth. Tensions remain prevalent ahead of Wednesday's PBOC and Fed meetings.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3700 amid improving mood
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.37, buoyed by a better market mood after Monday's sell-off. Fears that the crisis in China's Evergrande could turn into a "Lehman moment" have subsided for now. The UK vaccination campaign accelerated, supporting sterling.
XAU/USD edges higher on weaker USD, lacks bullish conviction
Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1,758 region and has now moved into the positive territory for the third successive day. The US dollar extended the previous day's retracement slide from the highest level since August 23.
Alts rebound while Bitcoin tends to its wounds
Bitcoin price suffered a brutal setback as it dropped from being extremely close to a crucial psychological level to slicing through a stable support floor.
PBoC September Preview: Will policymakers step in to ease Evergrande fears?
People’s Bank of China (PBoC) will announce monetary policy decisions on September 22. Financial markets remain restless amid ongoing Evergrande crisis. PBoC could lower RRR further to support economy.