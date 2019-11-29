Analysts at ING offered a brief overview of the upcoming important market-moving economic releases/events, including a batch of sentiment indicators in Europe and the US, two central bank meetings from Australia and Canada and US non-farm payrolls, which should make for an interesting week ahead.
“Next week’s data should confirm that the Federal Reserve will be on hold in December. Officials had already indicated that they wanted to take stock after three rate cuts implemented since July and with third-quarter GDP being revised higher and the jobs report likely showing a strong rebound in employment (admittedly thanks in large part to the ending of the strike at General Motors) they will have plenty to justify a pause.”
“Nonetheless, we remain cautious on the outlook given weak global demand, the strong dollar and lingering trade tensions. The ISM indices are likely to remind us that growth has slowed and the manufacturing sector, in particular, is struggling. We still see a strong chance of further rate cuts in early 2020.”
“The bank of Canada will probably leave interest rates unchanged but there is a growing chance of a rate cut given the recent stated concern about the global backdrop and the vulnerability of Canada to global demand and commodity price moves.”
