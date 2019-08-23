Next US tariffs to drag China's annual GDP growth below 6% - Bloomberg Survey

According to the latest Bloomberg survey of analysts, the next round of tariffs that the US President Trump has threatened on $300 billion of Chinese imports is likely to drag China’s annual GDP growth rate below 6%.

This would be the slowest expansion in almost two decades for the world’s second largest economy.

Key Findings:

“Once introduced, the extra 10% tariffs would cut up to 0.5 percentage point from gross domestic product expansion compared with the previous year,

The new tariffs will subtract between 0.5 and 1 percentage points from China’s export expansion, according to 7 of 12 analysts who answered a question on that.

Currently the U.S. will impose some of the tariffs from Sept. 1, while the rest will go into effect in December.”