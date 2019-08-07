Next round of face-to-face trade talks in Washington likely to happen - SCMP

Citing Wei Jianguo, a former vice-minister of commerce of China, South China Morning Post reported that the next round of face-to-face trade talks in Washington was likely to happen in September despite the significant escalations in tensions between China and the United States.

"It is possible that the meeting could ease the tensions a bit on some aspects," Jianguo said, according to SCMP's Orange Wang.

This article, however, doesn't seem to be helping the market sentiment improve. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down more than 6% on the day and Wall Street's main indexes were deep in the negative territory.