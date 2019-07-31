Next round of China-US high-level trade consultations to be held in September - Global Times

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, today said that the next round of the US-China trade negotiations was expected to take place in September.

"The next round of China-US high-level trade consultations will be held in September. Based on what I know, the two sides will hold intensive working-level consultations in August," Hu Xijin tweeted out.

"This arrangement shows Wed's talks were not bad. It is not accurate to say the talks ended up in a bad vibe."

Markets continue to ignore trade-related headlines while waiting for the FOMC to announce the monetary policy decisions.