Next resistance of note in GBP/USD emerges at 1.30 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable should meet the next key hurdle at the 1.30 neighbourhood.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that GBP “could move above 1.2800 but odds for a sustained rise beyond 1.2850 are not high”. However, GBP surged to a high of 1.2877 before retreating quickly. While the current rally is overbought, it is too early to expect a sustained pullback. There is still room for further GBP strength but the pace of any advance is likely to be slower. From here, barring a move below 1.2740 (minor support at 1.2780), GBP could edge higher but a sustained break of 1.2920 appears unlikely”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “GBP continues with its stupendous rally as the 1.2850 level indicated just yesterday (16 Oct, spot at 1.2765) was quickly exceeded (overnight high 1.2877). As the next resistance of note is some distance away at 1.3000, the current impulsive momentum could continue to carry GBP higher in the coming days. Support is at 1.2740 but only a break of 1.2630 (‘strong support’ was at 1.2530 yesterday) would indicate the current rally in GBP has run its course”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains capped below 1.11 growth and trade concerns
EUR/USD is drifting off the highs and trades below 1.11. Weak US data on Wednesday weighs on the dollar and souring US-Sino relations weigh on sentiment.
GBP/USD leaps toward 1.30 as Brexit deal announced
GBP/USD is soaring toward 1.30 as the EU and the UK announce a Brexit deal hours before leaders meet. The DUP is on board. Other currency pairs are also getting carried higher.
USD/JPY: stuck in a range above mid-108.00s pivotal point
The pair was seen consolidating the recent gains to over two-month tops. The near-term bias might have already shifted in favour of bullish traders.
Gold lacks any firm direction, stuck in a range around $1490 area
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the $1490 region through the early European session on Thursday.
US Retail Sales: Reports of their death have been greatly exaggerated
Retail sales unexpectedly fell in September for the first time in seven months and the GDP component control group was flat, eliciting concerns that the manufacturing contraction might be starting to damage the far larger consumer sector.