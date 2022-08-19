“Our view remains unchanged that the next big move in the lira exchange rate may be just around the corner. Whether yesterday's rate decision will end up playing some role in that or not remains to be seen.”

“There was hardly any surprise at the fundamental level. So, the 'surprise' was only relative to some simple double-guessing by the financial market, without reference to deeper fundamentals, that CBT would ‘stay put’ on the day.”

“Turkey's central bank (CBT) surprised the market by cutting interest rates again – on this occasion by 100 bps from 14% to 13% – even while inflation has accelerated to 80% and inflation expectations have accelerated to 70% (they have fully un-anchored).”

The Turkish central bank cut rates on Thursday by 1% despite recording an almost 70% inflation rate. The lira exchange rate sold off immediately after the announcement but did not proceed to weaken by much, instead re-gaining some ground soon. Economists at Commerzbank still believe that the next big move in the TRY may be just around the corner.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.