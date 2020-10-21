New Zealand's prudent fiscal management mitigates risks from high public debt – Fitch

Rating agency Fitch said on Wednesday that New Zealand's fiscal prudent management will mitigate risks associated with a potential rise in public spending over the next few years.
Key quotes
New Zealand's election gives Labour stronger control over policy.
The resurgence of coronavirus in New Zealand could stall economic recovery and add further pressure to public finances.
Election outcome reinforces the expectation that fiscal policy will evolve in line with PREFU.
The prime minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, won elections last Saturday, delivering the biggest victory for the center-left Labour Party in half a century, according to The Telegraph online.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD nears 0.7100 on USD supply amid stimulus hopes
AUD/USD snaps four-day losing streak while heading towards 0.7100. Australia’s Retail Sales shrank 1.5% MoM in September. The market’s risk-tone remains positive as US policymakers inch closer to the fiscal stimulus.
Gold eyes $1939 upside barrier amid US stimulus hopes
Gold buyers are finally extending their control above $1900, rejoicing the renewed optimism over the US fiscal stimulus. The safe-haven US dollar wilts amid a risk-on market mood after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and ...
USD/JPY slides towards 105.00 as US dollar melts
USD/JPY is testing lows and closes in on 105.00, mainly on the back of a broad-based US dollar weakness, as the progress on the US fiscal stimulus talks boosted the market sentiment and weigh on the safe-haven greenback.
Bitcoin cracks $12,000, can Ethereum and XRP follow the steps of BTC?
BTC briefly jumped above the critical resistance level at $12,000 for the first time since September 1. Once again, the flagship cryptocurrency made an attempt to stay above $12,000 but other coins remain flat.
WTI: Eyes resistance at $41.72
The black gold has recovered from the session low of $41.12 and is fast approaching resistance at $41.72 (Sept. 18 high). While the bulls failed to establish a foothold above that level on Monday, they ended up carving out a bullish outside day candle.