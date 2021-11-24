New Zealand’s Hipkins: Will begin easing border restrictions from January

New Zealand is set to roll back its border restrictions from January, with tourists able to return from the end of April, the country’s COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told a briefing Wednesday in Wellington, per Bloomberg.

Key quotes

“Fully vaccinated New Zealanders and other eligible travelers will be able to enter New Zealand from Australia without staying in managed isolation from January 17, and they will be able to travel from all other countries starting February 14.”

“All fully vaccinated individuals will be able to travel to New Zealand from April 30 onwards, with the re-opening staged over time.”

“Closing our border was one of the first steps we took to keep our country safe from Covid-19 and it’ll be the last thing we open up.”

“We have a clear, simple and safe plan, including a mandatory period of self-isolation.”

Market reaction

NZD/USD is off the multi-week lows, currently trading at 0.6930, down 0.24% on the day. Investors digest the dovish rate hike from the RBNZ, with eyes on Governor Adrian Orr’s press conference.