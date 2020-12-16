While New Zealand's economy contracted in 2020, it is forecast to rebound strongly in 2021, outperforming regions we compare ourselves to like the Eurozone, the UK, and Japan," Finance Minister Grant Robertson said Wednesday while presenting the half-year fiscal and economic update, according to Bloomberg.

Robertson said that the government's decision to act quickly in response to the global Covid-19 pandemic has contributed to a better than expected economic recovery.

Economic forecasts