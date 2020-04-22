New Zealand’s exports fall 5.1% YoY in 10 weeks ended April 15

Stats NZ, New Zealand's (NZ) official data agency, released the provisional Trade Balance data from February 1 to April 15, in order to get a better understanding of the functioning of the economy against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

Key details

On an annualized basis, the country’s exports fell 5.1% while imports plunged 7.8%.

With China, NZ exports slumped 14% YoY while imports tumbled 16%.

NZD/USD reaction

The kiwi dollar ignored the downbeat trade numbers, as NZD/USD consolidates the spike to 0.5996 reached in the last hour.