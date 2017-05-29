New Zealand will be among fastest growing AAA economies – Moody’s

Ratings agency Moody’s, in its latest in-depth report "Government of New Zealand: 2017 Budget Highlights Fiscal Flexibility, Credit-Positive Commitment to Increasing Surpluses and Reducing Debt", says New Zealand will be among the fastest growing AAA economies in the coming years.

Key points

The government's robust fiscal position and prospects for it to strengthen provide ample room to pursue expansionary fiscal policy to buffer the economy against potential future shocks.

Fiscal discipline to continue after September elections

