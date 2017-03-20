Skip to main content
New Zealand Visitor Arrivals (YoY) down to 1.8% in February from previous 11%
By
FXStreet Team
New Zealand Visitor Arrivals (YoY) down to 1.8% in February from previous 11%
FXStreet
|
21:47 GMT
OpinionWay to publish a poll following the French election debate
FXStreet
|
20:52 GMT
Le Pen: France should be free to defend its interests
FXStreet
|
20:36 GMT
Forex today: markets looking for a catalyst but still suffering FOMC hangover
FXStreet
|
20:34 GMT
Le Pen: It's absolutely urgent to defend France's sovereignty
FXStreet
|
20:24 GMT
Wall Street mixed amid lack of drivers
FXStreet
|
20:18 GMT
AUD/NZD outlook and rates- Westpac
FXStreet
|
20:02 GMT
USD/MXN drops below 19.00 for the first time in four months
FXStreet
|
20:00 GMT
USD/JPY intermarket: watching US yields struggle below 2.50%
FXStreet
|
19:59 GMT
EUR/JPY drops further to 10-day lows
FXStreet
|
19:27 GMT
What’s the rush to raise rates? - FOMC's Kahkari - BBG
FXStreet
|
19:07 GMT
USD/CHF: technically negative - Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
19:06 GMT
Ultra-low Bank of England interest rates have taken a toll on productivity - BoE's Haldane
FXStreet
|
18:41 GMT
EUR/USD hits fresh daily lows, still above 1.0700
FXStreet
|
18:34 GMT
Antipodean Central Bank events coming up - UOB
FXStreet
|
18:31 GMT
AUD/USD: steady awaiting RBA minutes tonight, eyes on 0.80 handle?
FXStreet
|
18:24 GMT
Brexit: Actual negotiations may have to wait - Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
17:43 GMT
All eyes will on inflation data in the UK - UOB
FXStreet
|
17:33 GMT
Fiscal policy details still unclear - Fed's Evans
FXStreet
|
17:30 GMT
NZD/JPY: headed to 80.00? - Westpac
FXStreet
|
17:26 GMT
