New Zealand jobs data comes to the fore and NZD rallies 0.7%.

Unemployment data beats expectations, lower by 3.9% vs 4.3%

NZD/USD also solid on dollar weakness as well as US yields dropping heavily.

The New Zealand labour market data suite has been released as a temporary driver against a backdrop of major risk-off sentiment due to a re-set of trade wars between the US and China. This data comes ahead of inflation expectations later today, the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate decision and tomorrow's Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

The data arrived as follows:

Unemployment rate Q2 3.9% (est 4.3%; prev 4.2%).

Employment change (QoQ) A2 0.8% (est 0.3%; prev -0.2%) / (YoY) q2 1.7% (est 1.2%; prev 1.5%).

Average hourly earnings (QoQ) Q2 1.1% (est 0.5%; prev 1.1%).

Participation rate Q2 70.4% (est 70.4%; prev 70.4%).

Private wages inc. overtime (QoQ) Q2 0.8% (est 0.7%; prev 0.3%).

Private wages ex. overtime (QoQ) Q2 0.8% (est 0.7%; prev 0.3%).

"The June quarter labour market surveys were clearly stronger than market forecasts. There was a surprising fall in the unemployment rate, jobs growth was solid, and wage growth was stronger even after accounting for the known impact of the minimum wage hike in April," noted analysts at Westpac:

This data will not affect the RBNZ’s OCR decision tomorrow – we still think a cut is all but assured. However, prior to this data we were actively considering the possibility of the RBNZ following up with another cut in September. This strong labour market report reduces the odds of a September cut."

About the Employment Change

The Employment Change released by the Statistics New Zealand is a measure of the change in the number of employed people in New Zealand. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending which stimulates economic growth. A high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the NZ dollar, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).

RBNZ in focus:

Meanwhile, the Kiwi made a modest recovery despite dampened market sentiment due to a weaker Dollar and lower US yields as global equities drop." The reaction in global markets related to the CNY fix and a re-set in trade wars has been dramatic, with sharp falls all over the shop with volatility expected to persist - Indeed, the RBNZ is expected to cut rates tomorrow despite this data beat. "The escalation in trade tensions will hit both the US Chinese economies hard, and cause collateral damage across Asia in particular. Global commodity markets are coming under increasing pressure and New Zealand’s commodities are unlikely to escape scot-free," analysts at ANZ argued: