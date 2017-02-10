New Zealand Treasury expects gradual decline in annualized inflation in the near-term

New Zealand Treasury expects gradual decline in annualized inflation in the near-termBy Omkar Godbole
The monthly economic indicators report released by the New Zealand Treasury shows the annualized inflation is seen gradually declining in the near term as large quarterly increases [driven by petrol in the late 2016 and early 2017] fall out of the annual calculation.
Key points
CPI is slowly seen rising back towards 2%
The outlook for the third quarter economic growth is mixed
Expects flat residential construction in the second half
