New Zealand Treasury – consumption growth moderated in Q4 2016

New Zealand Treasury – consumption growth moderated in Q4 2016By Omkar Godbole
The latest monthly economic indicators (MEI) report from New Zealand Treasury takes note of the softer private consumption growth in the December quarter following a strong performance earlier.
The report also talks about risks associated with the political uncertainty and the moderation in the dwelling consents and prices.
The positive points are – International visitor arrivals at record highs in Jan 2017, upbeat outlook for trading partners.