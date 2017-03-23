Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
STOCKS
US Dollar Index
GOLD
New Zealand Trade Balance (YoY): $-3.79B (February) vs previous $-3.47B
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
New Zealand Trade Balance (MoM) registered at $-18M, below expectations ($160M) in February
FXStreet
|
45 minutes ago
New Zealand Trade Balance (YoY): $-3.79B (February) vs previous $-3.47B
FXStreet
|
45 minutes ago
New Zealand Imports declined to $4.02B in February from previous $4.19B
FXStreet
|
45 minutes ago
AUD/NZD and rates outlook - Westpac
FXStreet
|
48 minutes ago
Wall Street lower on health care vote delay
FXStreet
|
20:48 GMT
Forex today: yen was top performer in an otherwise healthcare bill let down
FXStreet
|
20:20 GMT
EUR/USD steady in a 20-pip range, below 1.0800
FXStreet
|
20:09 GMT
House GOP leaders postpone vote on healthcare bill - BBG
FXStreet
|
19:53 GMT
GBP/USD consolidates above 1.2500
FXStreet
|
19:34 GMT
EUR/USD: no incentive to push the EUR higher - Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
19:20 GMT
Timing of Obamacare vote uncertain as Trump struggles to win support - RTRS
FXStreet
|
19:15 GMT
Oil prices have peaked, a damper on G10 CPI - Nomura
FXStreet
|
19:01 GMT
AUD/USD Intermarket: iron ore correlation a negative risk on the week
FXStreet
|
18:55 GMT
SNB's Maechler: Franc is still "significantly overvalued"
FXStreet
|
18:47 GMT
GBP/JPY remains bearish but supported above 138.50
FXStreet
|
18:43 GMT
USD/MXN back below 19.00, hits fresh 4-month lows
FXStreet
|
18:10 GMT
RBNZ's next move second half of 2018? - UOB
FXStreet
|
18:01 GMT
GBP/USD headed to congestion resistance at February/March range trade at 1.2580? - Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
17:47 GMT
EUR/JPY bears remain in control now eyeing 118.25 24th February low
FXStreet
|
17:41 GMT
Obama: America is stronger because of the Affordable Care Act
FXStreet
|
17:23 GMT
Load More content ...