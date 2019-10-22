As per the latest notifications from the Statistics New Zealand, September month trade data from New Zealand (NZ) have been mixed with the headline Trade Balance flashing -5.21B versus $-5.49B expected (YoY) figure while MoM data registers $-1,242M deficit versus $-1,112M forecast.

Further, Imports stood unchanged at upwardly revised $5.71B whereas Exports increased to $4.47B against $4.08B (revised from $4.13B).

In a reaction, the NZD/USD pair seesaws near 0.6400 while carrying the previous weakness.