New Zealand to open border with Australia from end of week

According to New Zealand’s (NZ) broadcaster 1NEWS, the NZ government is considering re-opening its borders to Australian travelers as early as the end of this week.

“The so-called ‘travel bubble’ would restrict travelers from certain areas in the event of an outbreak in Australia and is expected to run on a state-by-state basis,” the broadcaster reported.

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Grant Robertson said during a breakfast show also on 1News, “Australian tourists visiting the country during the ski season and school holidays would “really matter” to struggling industries in New Zealand.”

“The Australian newspaper reported on Tuesday citing government and industry sources that quarantine-free travel between the countries could begin on April 12 or 19,” per Reuters.

Market implications

The encouraging news is likely to add to the renewed strength seen around the Antipodeans.

The kiwi flirts with daily highs at 0.7067, adding 0.16% on the day.