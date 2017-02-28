Skip to main content
New Zealand Terms of Trade Index came in at 5.7%, above expectations (4.1%) in 4Q
New Zealand Terms of Trade Index came in at 5.7%, above expectations (4.1%) in 4Q
Feb 28, 21:46 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 28, 21:46 GMT
WallStreet: Dow Jones, SP500, Nasdaq all down; 'mild bloodbath'
Feb 28, 21:42 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 28, 21:42 GMT
United States API Weekly Crude Oil Stock increased to 2.5M from previous 0.884M
Feb 28, 21:36 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 28, 21:36 GMT
USD/MXN up 0.91% on the day; dollar bulls roaring towards 100-DMA
Feb 28, 20:49 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 28, 20:49 GMT
White House: Immigration will be mentioned in Trump's address to Congress
Feb 28, 20:32 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 28, 20:32 GMT
Forex today: wait and see what Trump delivers
Feb 28, 20:28 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 28, 20:28 GMT
Fed's Williams: Rate increase up for 'serious consideration' at Fed's March meeting
Feb 28, 20:26 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 28, 20:26 GMT
AUD/NZD: headed to 1.0595 before 1.0770? - Westpac
Feb 28, 19:29 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 28, 19:29 GMT
USD/JPY bearish below 112.80 short term - Scotiabank
Feb 28, 19:20 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 28, 19:20 GMT
EUR/GBP: bears lurking and capping the bid ahead of
Feb 28, 18:56 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 28, 18:56 GMT
White House Spokeswoman: There is no ethanol executive order in the work
Feb 28, 18:52 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 28, 18:52 GMT
EUR/USD challenging 50-DMA near 1.06; Eurozone elections 'the thread'
Feb 28, 18:21 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 28, 18:21 GMT
China, US affirmed importance of "constructive bilateral relationship" - State Dept
Feb 28, 17:58 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 28, 17:58 GMT
Aussie current account balance a plus for the Aussie - Nomura
Feb 28, 17:57 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 28, 17:57 GMT
GBP/USD headed to 1.2000 first?
FXStreet
|
Feb 28, 17:46 GMT
USD/CAD targeting 100-DMA near 1.3270; Consumer Confidence positive at 114.8
Feb 28, 17:20 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 28, 17:20 GMT
USD/JPY: bulls eye 112 handle in minor reocovery
Feb 28, 17:18 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 28, 17:18 GMT
Popular delusions, the madness of crowds and French Politics - Westpac
Feb 28, 16:46 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 28, 16:46 GMT
United States 52-Week Bill auction increased to 0.85% from previous 0.81%
Feb 28, 16:45 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 28, 16:45 GMT
United States 4-Week Bill Auction down to 0.4% from previous 0.48%
Feb 28, 16:45 GMT
FXStreet
|
Feb 28, 16:45 GMT
