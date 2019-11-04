Reuters reports the latest headlines from Radio New Zealand, as it cites that New Zealand reportedly has agreed to upgrade free-trade agreement with China.

The broadcaster reported: “It includes new rules to make exporting to China cheaper and easier, the highest level of commitment to environmental standards China has made in any free trade deal, and giving the vast majority of wood and paper trade to China preferential access over the next 10 years.”

The reported bolstered the NZD bulls, sending the Kiwi back beyond the 0.64 handle. At the press time, the NZD/USD pair trades at 0.6458, having hit three-month highs at 0.6463 and up +0.50% on the day.