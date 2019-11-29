New Zealand Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence bounces in November – ANZ

Analysts at Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) offer their afterthoughts on New Zealand’s private Consumer Confidence Survey released early Friday.

Key Quotes:

“Consumer confidence lifted 3 points in November to 121, building on a 4 point rise last month.

The Current Conditions Index rose 1 point (to 129), while the Future Conditions Index rose 3 points (to 115).

The proportion of households who think it’s a good time to buy a major household item lifted 5 points to 41%, recovering last month’s fall.”