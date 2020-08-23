New Zealand Retail Sales beats expectations by 0.4%, Kiwi unchanged on the data

New Zealand Retail Sales Ex-Inflation for the second quarter (Q/Q, Q2) arrived at -14.6% vs expectations of -15.0% and prev -0.7%, putting sales 14.2 percent lower on the year.
Meanwhile, the bird has not reacted to the data with bigger fish to fry later in the week in the form of the Jackson Hole event, see below.
The sharp drop in spending during the lockdown period was a factor already priced into the bird which has been the underperformer in the g10 forex space year to date.
Markets are awaiting PM Ardern to announce a decision on the Auckland region level 3 activity restriction.
As for the Jackson Hole, the 2020 theme for the Symposium will be “Navigating the Decade Ahead: Implications for Monetary Policy.”
Under that umbrella, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will deliver a speech on Aug 27 (9:10am ET) titled "Monetary Policy Framework Review."
Powell is expected to shed more light about the upcoming changes to the Statement on Longer-Run Goals and Monetary Policy Strategy.
NZD/USD Price Analysis
The current state of play on the hourly charts is as follows:
The price still holds within a narrow channel.
Bulls will be looking for a break and retest of near term resistance into a prior support structure for prospects of the next upside structure some 50 pips higher guarding 0.66 the figure:
To the downside, a break and retest of the trendline support open risk to a 50% mean reversion of the recent correction prior to the recent lows:
Meanwhile, the weekly chart is displaying possibilities of a reverse head and shoulders.
WTI stays pressured following its U-turn from $42.76. Bearish MACD, normal RSI conditions and multiple resistances challenge the bulls. Key Fibonacci retracement levels add to the downside support past-200-bar SMA.