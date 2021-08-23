New Zealand reports 35 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday

New Zealand has reported 35 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday.
Of the 107 cases in the cluster, 72 are already epidemiologically linked to other community cases identified in the outbreak.
Investigations are continuing to determine whether and how the remaining 35 cases are linked to the outbreak.
Meanwhile, the kiwi could come unstuck if the sentiment sours further.
More here:
- NZD/USD bears lurking at yearly lows amidst covid lockdown announcements
-
Chart of the Week: NZD/USD faces a headwind of turmoil
